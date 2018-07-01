Rare African Twin Elephants are born in Kenya

For the first time since 1980, rare twin elephants have been born at the Amboseli National Park in Kenya.
The two calves — a male and a female — were born at the end of May during the rain season. The 38 year-old Mother Paru is part of a 40-member family.
The park, which lies at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro, is currently home to 1,600 elephants divided into almost 60 families.