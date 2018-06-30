Uruguay and Portugal go head-to-head at the Fisht Olympic Stadium for a chance to face France in the Quarter Final.
World Cup Live: Uruguay vs Portugal
Portugal finished second in Group B after a thrilling draw with Spain, a slim victory over Morocco and a draw with Iran. The European Champions started well against Spain but took a step backwards in their other games. They owe much to Cristiano Ronaldo who is in good form and they may look to him to give them their moments of star quality.
Uruguay topped Group A after three wins from three, including a 3-0 victory over their Russian hosts. The Uruguayans will look towards their attacking duo of Edison Cavani and Luis Suarez to provide their firepower, while Diego Godin leads from the back.
Fans should expect a feisty game which will be extremely competitive.