Organised by the Waterfront Project, around 6000 people lined the coast of Belgium. From the port towns of Zeebrugge to Ostend they formed a 21 km chain to mark 100 years since the end of World War One.
End of World War One commemorated in Belgium
Small boats were floated out to sea, each bearing the name of a person who died during the war.
Only a handful of young Australian sailors were involved in the actions of St George's day in 1918- but they were part of 300,000-strong Australian force that fought on the Western front.
The ceremony was attended by Australian Governor-General, Sir Peter Cosgrove.
"Twelve thousand of those soldiers died and are buried in Belgium and we, all Australians, are most grateful to all the Belgium people for the way they honour that sacrifice and it is a wonderful thing to see this commemoration today," said Cosgrove.
Belgium's King and Queen also took part in the Waterfront project, which marks the end of hostilities and aims at celebrating the future, hope and reconciliation.