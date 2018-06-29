Feeling good: positive stories from the week

Studies have shown that increasing positive emotions has a powerful effect on our general wellbeing.
Having always a look on the bright side can change our perception and even our reasoning! But is it really that simple with news? We know it’s not.
This is why we’d like to introduce you to our roundup of some of the brightest stories from this week.
We hope they'll give you a nice shot of positive energy to cheer up your Friday!
1) Bristol Uni students raise £1,500 to send cleaner on holiday
The money was raised to fund a week's trip for Herman Gordon and his wife to visit family. The gift was accompanied by a note addressed from "Bristol Students", which thanked Herman for his "positive energy" over the years.
Source: BBC
2) This 6-Year-Old’s Lemonade Stand Raised $13,000 for Immigrant Children Separated From Their Parents
When Shannon Cofrin Gaggero talked to her son about ways they could help other children separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, he said, “What about a lemonade stand?”
Source: Time
3) Hopes that South Sudan peace deal can end five years of civil war
South Sudan's warring factions have signed a peace deal its hoped can end the conflict that has cost thousands of lives and displaced millions of people
Source: Euronews
4) This Japanese space probe just arrived at an asteroid, and understanding its innards should help piece together some of the big questions
A Japanese spacecraft has just arrived at an asteroid and is preparing to collect a sample of its rocky interior. The scientists are interested because asteroids are made from the 'rubble' of the formation of the solar system, and should bear almost pristine material from that time, 4.5 billion years ago, when the planets and Sun were forming.
Understanding those initial ingredients of our solar system should help piece together the story of how our planets formed and ultimately where we came from, too.
Source: Euronews
5) World heritage body Unesco has removed the Belize Barrier Reef from its list of endangered World Heritage Sites after nine years.
It said the government of the Central American country had taken "visionary" steps to preserve it.
The reef is the second largest in the world after Australia's Great Barrier Reef, and home to many threatened species including marine turtles, manatees, and the American marine crocodile.
Source: BBC