World Cup live: Senegal v Colombia

Colombia and Senegal played a scoreless first half, with both teams struggling to mount an attack.

Senegal and Colombia faced off in the final Group H fixture, with both sides separated by just one point in the Group phase, behind Japan who lead the way with four points, ahead of Senegal on goal difference.

Colombia know that only a win will offer them any chance of progression, whilst Senegal only need to avoid a loss to qualify for the Round of 16. Senegal can become the only African side to progress beyond the group stages this year, however they will have to nullify the threat of Radamel Falcao in the process.

But, Senegal have Liverpool ace Sadio Mane up top to spearhead the Senegal attack as they seek to win Group H.