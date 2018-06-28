Trump and Putin to hold summit in Finland on July 16

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are to hold a summit in Finland on July 16.

On the agenda at the Helsinki meeting will be a range of security issues according to the White House. The last time the two leaders met was in November at the Asia Pacific summit.

Relations have been strained for some time over a number of issues including Russia's actions in Ukraine, but both leaders are reported to be keen on improving the situation.

The Finland summit comes after the U.S. National Security Advisor, John Bolton, met Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday. Reports are that that meeting went well and the Russian president said that it had raised hopes for a full restoration of relations that he admits are not as good as they could be. But Putin blames political infighting in the U.S. rather than international events.