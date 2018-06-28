Refugee girls put on fashion show for own clothing label in Jordan

Iraqi refugee girls put on a fashion show in the capital of Jordan, Amman, on Wednesday featuring clothes that they sewed themselves.

The girls belong to a clothing label called “Rafedin — Made by Iraqi girls,” which was founded in 2016.

In collaboration with Italian designers and tailors, an Italian priest based in Jordan, Mario Cornioli, started the project. Together, they taught the girls to sew, helping them to make a living.