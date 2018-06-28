A rubber duck sporting the England football team’s badge and carrying two Saint George’s flags has been launched into space along with a message of good luck to the team ahead of their match against Belgium.
‘Duck of Luck’ sent into space as England prepare to take on Belgium
Labelled the “Duck of Luck”, the bath toy was launched by Sent Into Space, a UK-based near-space exploration and high-altitude videography group, along with a message for the England team that read: “Good luck lads!”
In a video released by the group, the duck is seen taking off into the sky and soaring above Earth before hurtling back down, where it lands in a tree.
The good luck gesture comes as England prepare to face off with Belgium for a match that will determine which team gets first place in their group.
England beat Tunisia 2-1 in its first match of the group stage, and sent fans into a frenzy with a 6-1 victory against Panama on Sunday.
Previous stunts by the group include launching a meat pie into space in 2016.