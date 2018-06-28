BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

United Kingdom

‘Duck of Luck’ sent into space as England prepare to take on Belgium

Now Reading:

‘Duck of Luck’ sent into space as England prepare to take on Belgium

‘Duck of Luck’ sent into space as England prepare to take on Belgium
Text size Aa Aa

A rubber duck sporting the England football team’s badge and carrying two Saint George’s flags has been launched into space along with a message of good luck to the team ahead of their match against Belgium.

Labelled the “Duck of Luck”, the bath toy was launched by Sent Into Space, a UK-based near-space exploration and high-altitude videography group, along with a message for the England team that read: “Good luck lads!”

In a video released by the group, the duck is seen taking off into the sky and soaring above Earth before hurtling back down, where it lands in a tree.

The good luck gesture comes as England prepare to face off with Belgium for a match that will determine which team gets first place in their group.

England beat Tunisia 2-1 in its first match of the group stage, and sent fans into a frenzy with a 6-1 victory against Panama on Sunday.

Previous stunts by the group include launching a meat pie into space in 2016.