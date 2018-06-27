World Cup Live: Serbia vs Brazil

Serbia and Brazil meet at the Otkrytie Arena in the final group stage game of Group E.

Serbia could progress to the knockout stages if they beat Brazil. The five-time Champions currently top the group but could be knocked out if Switzerland beat already-eliminated Costa Rica and they suffer defeat.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides since Serbia became an independent nation.

Tite's men are currently unbeaten in 13 matches.

Half-time report:

Brazil have one foot into the Round of 16, thanks to an effort from Paulinho.

The South Americans were forced into an early substitution as a shaken Marcelo Vieira was replaced by Filipe Luis.

Neymar forced Vladimir Stojkovic into action with the game's first real chance when the Serbian goalkeeper palmed his effort away from goal.

Mladen Krstajic's men defended well with the game plan working at that point as the defensive outlet was dealing with the attacking threat of Brazil. For Serbia, their attacking outlet was coming through set pieces, a number of corners prompted Alisson Becker to come off his line.

Their hard work was broken towards the end of the half though. Ten minutes before the break, Brazil broke the stubborn defence through a simple ball from Philippe Coutinho to Paulinho, who dinked the ball over Dragan Stojkovic.

After the goal, it was all Brazil as they held on to possession and in doing so, their first-half lead.

You can follow live updates here: