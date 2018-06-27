World Cup Live: Mexico v Sweden

Mexico and Sweden face off in their final Group F game and both still have a chance to qualify.

Mexico comes into the game knowing that a point will confirm their qualification. There are far more permutations for Sweden, but the team knows they will qualify if they better Germany's result against South Korea in the other game in Group F.

Mexico has shocked fans across the world with their performances after wins over South Korea and, in particular, the defending world champions Germany.

Sweden has also impressed and only because of a last-minute goal from Toni Kroos did the Germans pip the Scandinavians last week.

Half-time

Mexico and Sweden are goalless at half time after an entertaining first half.

Chances have been at a premium for both sides but Mexico came the closest through Carlos Vela, Mexico won the ball in the Swedish half, Lozano fed Vela but his effort curled inches wide of the post.

Sweden has had some chances of their own with Berg forcing a good save from Ochoa after a good header from close range.

Sweden has probably shaded the half but Mexico will be far happier with the score as it stands.

Follow our live updates here: