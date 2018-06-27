Footballers are often compared to gods but one exhibition in St Petersburg is taking it a step further.
The "Like the Gods" World Cup portrait exhibition is being shown at the Russian Academy of Arts.
It shows football players past and present, as well as some managers, in the guise of great military leaders. Surrounding the paintings are replicas of famous sculptures depicting Roman and Greek gods.
The paintings are the creation of Italian artist Fabrizio Birimbelli.
Russia
St. Petersburg exhibition paints World Cup players 'like the gods'
St. Petersburg exhibition paints World Cup players 'like the gods'
