Trump threatens Harley-Davidson with 'big tax' for moving production overseas to offset tariffs

President Donald Trump blasted Harley-Davidson on Tuesday in a series of tweets for its decision to shift some production of its bikes overseas, warning that it would be the "beginning of the end" for the venerable American motorcycle maker.

"A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never! Their employees and customers are already very angry at them," Trump claimed in one tweet, citing no evidence of internal complaints. "If they move, watch, it will be the beginning of the end - they surrendered, they quit! The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before!"

The Wisconsin-based company, which already has several factories overseas, said Monday it would begin to shift the production of motorcycles abroad to avoid the retaliatory tariffs imposed by the European Union last week in response to the tariffs Trump placed on European steel and aluminum.

Harley-Davidson explained that the E.U. tariffs would result in an incremental cost of about $2,200 per average motorcycle exported from the U.S. to the E.U.