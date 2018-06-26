Euronews brings you breaking news and trending stories as they happen on Tuesday, June 26.
Live updates: Heathrow Airport expansion, Tehran protests and Erdogan new executive powers
Refugee ship docks: Container ship Alexander Maersk docked in Sicily this morning and 108 migrants on board disembarked after days at sea.
Erdogan new executive powers: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won an outright election victory in Sunday and is taking on extensive new executive powers.
Heathrow Airport expansion: British MPs Monday supported plans to expand Heathrow Airport by 415 votes to 119. The decision has long divided parliament, regardless of party lines, with some opposed to the threat of extra noise and air pollution in London, particularly its western regions.
Tehran protests: Traders in Tehran Monday took part in the biggest protests the Iranian capital has seen since 2012. The protesters were angered by Iran's cratering economy and confronted police in front of Parliament, with security forces firing tear gas, according to online videos.
