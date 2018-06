Airline moves women from ultra-Orthodox men — again

LONDON — One of Israel's largest tech firms has announced a boycott of national airline El Al after it once again moved female customers away from ultra-Orthodox Jewish men despite a court ruling against the practice.

Barak Eilam, CEO of Ra'anana-based software company NICE Systems, said his company would not fly with the Israeli flag-carrier until it changed its "practice and actions discriminating women."

"At NICE we don't do business with companies that discriminate against race, gender or religion," he wrote on LinkedIn.