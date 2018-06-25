Saudi Arabia defeat Egypt with last-minute winner

A last minute goal from Al Dawsari meant that Saudi Arabia won their first World Cup game in 24 years and finished third in Group A, above Egypt.

Egypt took the lead in the first half — Mohammed Salah lifted the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper. Egypt could have extended their lead with Salah and Trezeguet both missing chances.

Saudi Arabia began to grow into the game after the missed Egyptian chances, they won a penalty after Al Sharahni's cross struck the arm of Ibrahim. This penalty was then saved by record-breaking, 45-year-old goalkeeper El Hadary, who tipped it onto the bar.

The first-half drama was not over, however, as Saudi Arabia were given another penalty in added time at the end of the first half. After a VAR check lasting over 3 minutes, the penalty was confirmed and Al Faraj fired it past the goalkeeper to level things up.

The second half lacked quality and the game appeared to be moving quietly towards a 1-1 draw until Al Burayk's cross ricocheted into the path of Al Dawsari, who drilled the ball across goal and into the bottom corner to win it for Saudi Arabia.