Taxi app firm Uber was in court on Monday (June 25) hoping to overturn a decision to take away its licence to operate in London.
Uber fights to regain London licence, claims "wholesale change"
Last year, regulator Transport for London refused to renew Uber's licence over public safety concerns.
TfL cited a failure to report criminal offences and carry out background checks on drivers.
Lawyers for the company said there has since been a "wholesale change" in how the firm operates.
Uber now offers its London customers 24-hour telephone support and has been reporting serious crimes to the city's police.
The firm can continue to operate in London until the judge reaches a verdict - which could take weeks.
Since TfL's September decision, Uber has also been stripped of its licence in the cities of Brighton and York. However it has gained new licences in Sheffield, Cambridge, Nottingham and Leicester.