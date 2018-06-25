Gay Pride Revelers: US Has 'a Long Way to Go'

Celebration mixed with defiance at New York City's annual march for gay pride on Sunday.

The crowds are packing the streets for the Heritage of Pride march, with rainbow flags out in force. Onlookers said this year's event feels more like a protest than in past years.

Many attendees said they view the annual parade as a way to show the nation that the gay community still has a long way to go to gain full acceptance in society.

The marches commemorate the riots that erupted in response to a police raid at a New York gay bar called the Stonewall Inn in June 1969.