A batch of fresh tomatoes for European Union membership — that's what the foreign minister of FYR Macedonia has promised to anyone who backs his country’s membership to the EU bloc.

In a double commercial move, Nikola Dimitrov, not only tried to sell his country’s tomatoes as the “tastiest tomato in the world” but also promised to send a pack of the fresh juicy fruit to anyone who supported starting EU accession talks for his country.

“Whoever supports the start of the accession talks for Macedonia with the EU next week, we promise to send you a fresh package of Macedonian tomatoes by post,” tweeted Dimitrov on Sunday.

A historic deal between FYR Macedonia and Greece last month that ended the long-running name dispute between the two countries could pave the way for FYR Macedonia to join the EU and NATO.

In his tweet, Dimitrov seemed to allude to a General Affairs Council on Tuesday, which is expected to discuss enlargement ahead of the EU Council summit later this week.

France and the Netherlands have already expressed resistance against further enlargement over fears that it will feed anti-immigration sentiment across the bloc.

The deal that would rename FYR Macedonia to the Republic of North Macedonia still has to be ratified by both countries' parliaments — in FYR Macedonia it will be the subject of a referendum.