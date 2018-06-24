Japan and Senegal meet at the Ekaterinburg Arena in Group H for the second round of fixtures in the 2018 World Cup.
World Cup Live: Japan face off with Senegal
Both sides picked up victories in their first games, Japan beat Colombia, whilst Senegal beat Poland. Senegal were the only African side to pick up any points in the opening round of fixtures.
The two sides have only met previously in friendly games, with Senegal boasting an unbeaten run of five games over the Japanese.
It is the first time Senegal will come up against Asian opposition at a World Cup. No Asian side has won their first two opening games at any World Cup.
You can follow live updates here: