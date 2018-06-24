Saudi psychologist drives herself to work for first time in 21-year career as ban lifted

At six in the morning on Sunday (03.00GMT, June 24), Samira al Ghamdi began a different journey to work than the one she has been taking the past 21 years.

Ghamdi, a clinical psychologist who works with domestic violence victims and their children, drove herself to her practice on the first day the ban on women driving in the kingdom was removed.

Driving through morning rush hour and stopping for coffee and fuel, Ghamdi braved the traffic of Jeddah for the first time in her life.