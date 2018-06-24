“Games of Thrones” stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie got married on Saturday in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.
Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie marry in Scotland
The service was held at Rayne Church, near Inverurie, with the reception at nearby Wardhill Castle, owned by the actress’s father, Seb Leslie.
Guests at the wedding included stars Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke, as well as Jack Donnelly and his partner, fellow actor Malin Akerman.
Fans of the show gathered outside the castle hoping to catch a glimpse of the couple.
A love affair that blossomed onscreen between the “Game of Thrones” characters crossed over into real life when the British actors announced their engagement in September last year.
Harington, who plays Jon Snow in the HBO fantasy series, met Leslie, who played Ygritte, in 2011 while filming the second season of the Emmy-winning show in Iceland.
Two years after they met, Leslie left Game of Thrones, while Harington has become one of the show’s most popular stars, having appeared in every episode.