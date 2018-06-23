Travel chaos for Brits as popular airlines cancel hundreds of flights

Up to 300 flights to and around France this weekend have been cancelled due to strikes.

Air traffic controllers have announced industrial action at Marseille Airport on Saturday and Sunday.

As a result, EasyJet has had to cancel 208 flights passing through the airspace while Ryanair has cut around 100 planned departures, with other airlines set to follow.

Due to a French air traffic control strike starting on Saturday 23rd June, through to Sunday 24th, our flights to and from France, as well as those flying in French airspace, could be affected.

An Easyjet spokesman for the budget airline commented: “Due to local air traffic control industrial action from 23rd to 24th June affecting Marseille airspace EasyJet, like all airlines, has been required to cancel 100 flights on Saturday and 108 flights on Sunday which include flights to and from Marseille and some flights which pass through Marseille airspace which are unable to be rerouted."

Ryanair said that all affected customers had been advised of their options and had been offered a full refund, the next available flight or a transfer to an alternative flight.

A spokesman for the Irish airline said: “As a result of this unjustified strike action, we also expect some significant delays to flights to/from/over France and we advise customers due to travel on Saturday and Sunday to check the status of their flight on the Ryanair.com website.”

Ryanair and British Airways owner International Airlines Group said earlier this week they will file a complaint to the European Union over what they say is France's failure to tackle crippling strikes by air traffic controllers.

A French Senate report said last week the country's air traffic control was responsible for a third of all aviation delays in Europe.