Zimbabwe's President survives so-called assasination attempt

An explosion in Zimbabwe has rocked a stadium where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was addressing a rally.

State media labeled the incident as an assassination attempt.

Mnangagwa was unhurt in White City Stadium blast in Bulawayo and said an object "exploded a few inches from me, but it is not my time."

The President had been speaking in Zimbabwe's second-largest city of Bulawayo ahead of next month's election.

Presidential spokesman George Charamba issued a statement that said: "There have been multiple attempts on the President's life over the past five years."

Footage from Zimbabwe state television showed the explosion took place near Mnangagwa as he left the stage.

According to a source close to Mnangagwa, the Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife sustained minor injuries.

The state-owned Herald newspaper also said that the second Vice President Kembo Mohadi and the Environment Minister were also injured in the blast.

President Mnangagwa came into power last November after he ousted Robert Mugabe from office.