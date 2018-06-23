BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Ethiopia

Several people killed in explosion at a rally for new Ethiopian PM

Now Reading:

Several people killed in explosion at a rally for new Ethiopian PM

Thousands attend a rally for Ethiopia's new PM
Text size Aa Aa

Several people were killed when an explosion hit a rally for Ethiopia's new PM Abiy Ahmed on Saturday.

Thousands of people attended the event in Addis Ababa.

Local media reported that several people were hurt and quoted a police officer who described it as a "minor explosion."

Abiy said the attack was an unsuccessful attempt by forces who do not want to see the country united. He was immediately taken away to safety after the blast, which is thought to have been a grenade.

Ethiopia has suffered years of protests that have sometimes turned violent.