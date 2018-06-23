Several people were killed when an explosion hit a rally for Ethiopia's new PM Abiy Ahmed on Saturday.
Several people killed in explosion at a rally for new Ethiopian PM
Thousands of people attended the event in Addis Ababa.
Local media reported that several people were hurt and quoted a police officer who described it as a "minor explosion."
Abiy said the attack was an unsuccessful attempt by forces who do not want to see the country united. He was immediately taken away to safety after the blast, which is thought to have been a grenade.
Ethiopia has suffered years of protests that have sometimes turned violent.