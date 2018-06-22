World Cup: Brazil knock Costa Rica out in 2-0 victory

Brazil secured its place in the next round of the World Cup after it scored 2-0 against Costa Rica.

Brazil left it until added time to score as Coutinho slotted on through Navas's legs to score again for Brazil.

They left it even later to score their final goal as Neymar passed the ball into the back of the net.

Brazil were on the attack in the second half and put lots of pressure on Costa Rica.

However, Navas was able to stay calm and blocked a lot of shots that came his way, but he was beaten by a Coutinho shot and then a Neymar shot.

Costa Rica had done well until then and had not only kept up a strong defence, but they had also taken the chance to counter.

However, Brazil were too good for Costa Rica, winning their first match of the tournament. It was also Neymar's first goal of the games.

It means Costa Rica is knocked out of this year's World Cup.

Five things we learned from the match

Neymar is a target for defenders

In the two games that Brazil has played this tournament, Neymar has been targeted by defenders. Whenever he has had the ball this tournament, he has been hunted and either had the ball snatched off him or was taken down.

Navas made some fantastic saves

Brazil has a dominant attack and Navas handled them well by blocking lots of shots that kept Brazil at bay. The keeper's saves were not only a big influence on Costa Rica, but he has become a hit on Social Media, with many football fans praising the Real Madrid keeper.

There is no easy World Cup finals match

While it is the World Cup and all 32 teams have proved their place, people expect some games should be easier than others. However, this was not one of them, as no one thought Brazil would need six minutes of extra time to score two goals.

Brazil and Neymar have arrived at the World Cup

Until the first goal went in, Brazil seemed to be lacking the final pass. However, when the first goal went in, a weight had been lifted off of their shoulders and they felt more confident. This made them play much more fluidly.

The referee and Neymar saga.

Throughout the game, Neymar and the referee had a constant battle with neither seeing eye to eye. When Neymar believed that he had been fouled, the referee turned to VAR (The Video Assistant Referee system) and the penalty was overturned. This dramatic encounter was a key point of the game, showing that neither side was letting anything go.