North, South Korea agree to reunions for families split by war

SEOUL, South Korea — Two hundred family members separated by the decades-long Korean War will take part in emotional reunions next month, South Korea said Friday — the latest breakthrough in North Korea's diplomatic thaw.

The families will be briefly reunited August 20-26 at a resort in Mount Kumgang, or "Diamond Mountain," in North Korea, the South's Unification Ministry announced after talks.

The temporary reunions, which would be the first in three years, are among steps promised by Kim Jong Un following historic meetings with President Donald Trump earlier this month and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in May.

South Korean Red Cross President Park Kyung-seo, right, agreed the reunions after talks with North Korean counterpart Pak Yong Il. South Korea Unification Ministry

Each country will send 100 participants, the ministry said, to be chosen from what is normally a huge number of applications.