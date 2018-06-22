First Lady Melania Trump has made an unannounced visit to a child immigrants' shelter in McAllen, a town in Texas on the US-Mexico border.
First Lady visits shelter for child immigrants on US-Mexico border
It came the day after President Trump reversed a controversial immigration policy that separated children from their parents after coming under intense political pressure.
Thousands of children have been separated from their parents in recent weeks as a direct result of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy on unlawful border crossings.
But it was the jacket Melania Trump wore, emblazoned with the slogan "I really don't care. Do u?" that got much of America talking.
Did the first lady mean she didn't care for her husband's immigration policies - or was it a riposte to the media who have scrutinised her so closely, as President Trump later tweeted?