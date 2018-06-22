Blind soccer player goes for gold with Argentine team

David Peralta, who lost his sight in a grenade explosion when he was five, is a forward on Argentina's blind national football team.

In a country that worships football (or "fútbol"), Peralta and his team, Los Murcielagos (The Bats), show that disabilities are not obstacles to winning medals.

He lost his sight when a grenade his brother was trying to disarm went off, the fragments damaging his eyes — his brother Patricio lost his life.

"I remember everything until the light went out," Peralta said.

Now, he plays football for his country, imagining the tactics he and his will execute: "Everything you see, I have to imagine it," he explained.

Peralta's father doesn't consider his son to be disabled but rather thinks the rest of us might be "because we have everything but can't see it".

This story was produced by NBC Left Field, which creates short, creative documentaries and features, all designed for social media and set-top boxes.

Video Journalist: Nico Munoz

__Producer: Julitte Igier