Airbus threatens to abandon Britain, cut thousands of jobs over Brexit

LONDON — The United Kingdom's Brexit plans hit another major bump Friday when global aviation giant Airbus threatened to pull out of the country if the government leaves the European Union without a deal on future trading relations.

The aerospace company, which employs about 14,000 workers at 25 sites in the U.K., said it will "reconsider its long-term footprint in the country" if there is no deal — a scenario that looks increasingly likely as negotiations flounder.

Wings for Airbus planes, from the A320 to the superjumbo A380, are made in Britain for assembly in France and Germany.