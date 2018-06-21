BREAKING NEWS

World Cup reporter groped and kissed on air

A Colombian news correspondent working for Deutsche Welle's Spanish service has hit out on social media after she was kissed and groped while reporting on the World Cup in Moscow.

A fan ran up to Julieth Gonzalez Theran while she was live on camera, kissing her on the cheek and appearing to grab her breast.

As a professional broadcaster, she went on to finish her report without missing a beat but has since addressed the incident on her Instagram account.

Her statement read: "We don't deserve this treatment..we are equally valuable and professional. I share the joy of football, but we must identify the limits of affection and harassment."