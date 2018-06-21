A Colombian news correspondent working for Deutsche Welle's Spanish service has hit out on social media after she was kissed and groped while reporting on the World Cup in Moscow.
World Cup reporter groped and kissed on air
A fan ran up to Julieth Gonzalez Theran while she was live on camera, kissing her on the cheek and appearing to grab her breast.
As a professional broadcaster, she went on to finish her report without missing a beat but has since addressed the incident on her Instagram account.
Her statement read: "We don't deserve this treatment..we are equally valuable and professional. I share the joy of football, but we must identify the limits of affection and harassment."