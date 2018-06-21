Sci-tech
""This is something that happened in the past, and of course it will happen in the future again.""
Christian Köberl
Director, Museum of Natural History Vienna & Professor, University of Vienna
World
""Priority must be given to the rescue of human lives and then the immediate docking at a safe port.""
Marco Rotunno
Communications Officer, UNHCR
"I hope that one day I, my family and all displaced Syrians will be able to return to our homeland freely and independently."
Amal Nasr
Syrian activist
""His effots have led to other countries taking up Operation ENABLE and later this year there will be a pan-European operation.""
James Luckhurst
European Traffic Police Network
"It is too early to say North Korea government is starting to play games with America and Chinese government."
Kim Donggil
Director of the Korean Peninsula Centre at Peking University
""This standoff shows how Europe has lost its moral compass in the Mediterranean""
Karline Kleijer
Head of MSF Emergency Desk
""People have continued to come and die in this tense kind of limbo where the EU itself cannot reach a united policy""
Christopher Dickey
World news editor, The Daily Beast
""When we put our foot on the pedal, we go all the way""
Stanislav Cherchesov
Russian national coach
Japan
Picture of the Day: Japanese students at Fukushima memorial
Japanese students visit memorial to victims of 2011 quake and tsunami near the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Agencies • Reuters