New Zealand PM gives birth to baby girl

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave birth on Tuesday to a baby girl, posting a picture on social media to tell the world.

The politician is only the second elected leader in recent history to give birth in office.

The baby is the first child for Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayforde.

“I’m sure we’re going through all of the emotions new parents go through," said Ardern, "but at the same time feeling so grateful for all the kindness and best wishes from so many people. Thank you.”

The 37-year-old mum will now take maternity leave for six weeks leaving her duties to her deputy, Winston Peters.

Technically, Ardern will still be in charge of the country and will continue to read cabinet papers during her absence.

In an interview earlier this year she said she is not the first woman to work and have a baby and not the first one to multitask.