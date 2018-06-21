Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, has been charged with fraud over alleged misuse of state funds.
Israeli prime minister's wife charged with fraud
The Justice Ministry said the charges related to payments for catering at the couple's official residence totaling more than 86,000 euros.
Sara Netanyahu is also charged with breach of trust.
She has denied any wrongdoing and her lawyers have described the indictment as absurd and delusional.
The Jerusalem District Attorney's office said the decision to charge Mrs. Netanyahu and Ezra Seidoff, a former deputy director-general of the prime minister's office, was made after reviewing all the evidence.