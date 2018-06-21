While everything at the festival is about innovation and creativity, big brands and businesses are trying to prove that innovation is not only for start-ups.

Euronews' Sasha Vakulina asked marketing executives at Cannes Lions how innovation changes their business and their job, how do they translate innovation into creativity and finally what does it mean for consumer?

“As a marketer today you need to understand technology," explains Raja Rajamannar, CMO at MasterCard. "Any of the CMOs have technology budgets which are bigger than those for CTO’s of those companies and if you have that budget, you better understand what technology is. The good thing is that these days the marketing is so democratised, that these fancy tools and technologies are available not only to big companies, even a small start-up has exactly same tools available to them.”

If the business change triggers the change in marketing, it finally translates into a different approach to consumers. But how exactly does this work when it comes, for example, to the car of the future?

“I think people see the car of the future as kind of a bus where they are being driven," says Bastien Schupp, VP Global Brand Strategy & Marketing Communications at Renault. "We see it more as an experience."

Schupp believes as cars become increasingly connected, electric and, in the future, autonomous, behaviour on board will change which will create a big opportunity.

It will not just transform a car into an office or an extension of the home, but make it an immersive experience between what is seen on the road and what is lived on board.

"Today we work on bringing marketing from masses to individuals, we are moving our marketing from the mass approach to an individual approach based on data, based on targeting, trying to make it more appealing to the individuals," he concludes.