Trump shuns internationalism

Since Donald Trump’s arrival in the White House 18 months ago he has pulled out of several international organisations, including ones relating to the climate, immigration, the arts and Iran. Now it's UNHCR.

195 countries were committed to the Paris Climate Agreement. The U.S. is no longer one of them after President Trump decided it was unfair.

In December he decided the U.N. migration pact didn’t quite fit with U.S. immigration policies. Despite it sometimes being referred to as the "New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants". The pact was designed to improve the international management of the circumstances migrant face globally.

Then there was the Iran Nuclear Deal. Despite the International Atomic Energy Authority saying Iran hadn’t breached its terms, Trump decided to pull out anyway despite international criticism.

Even arts and culture have been affected. In October the U.S. decided that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) was “anti-Israeli” So he pulled out of that too.

His withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council is being seen as another potentially isolating move.