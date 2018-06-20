BREAKING NEWS

Theresa May heads off Brexit revolt

Theresa May heads off Brexit revolt

British Prime Minister Theresa May has seen off a threatened backbench rebellion to pass legislation that will pave the way for Brexit.

Pro-Europe rebel leader Dominic Grieve called off the revolt saying he was now satisfied parliament would get a say on what to do if negotiations fail.

Brexit negotiator David Davis said he needed a free hand.

"In trying to head off no deal, you actually make no deal more likely," he said.

In the end just six Conservatives voted against the government.

