Beer running out in Russia for World Cup

Football fans in Russia for the World Cup could get thirsty as some bars say beer supplies are running low and demand is high.

As supporters pack bars around the tournament venues, suppliers are struggling to deliver.

But one tiny brewery in Yekaterinburg, in the Urals, has made special beers for each of the matches taking place there and is asking Mexicans to help out after making too much for Uruguayans and Egyptians. And it's gone down well.

Peru fan, Harmis Moutardier from Miami said: "No we didn't expect to have such a good beer in Russia. But do you know what, I am happy, really happy."

Beer sales in Russia have fallen by a third over the past decade due to tighter rules, but that downward trend seems to be making an upturn during the four-week tournament.