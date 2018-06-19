BREAKING NEWS

US rapper shot dead in Florida

Controversial US rapper XXX Tentacion has been shot dead in Florida at the age of 20.

The rap artist, who quickly rose to fame after two consecutive hit albums, was killed by a gunman as he was leaving a motorcycle dealership.

He had often been described as one of rap's most controversial artists and was facing domestic violence charges.

Police said he was approached by two men outside the dealership at around 4pm local time.

At least one of them shot him before they both fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.