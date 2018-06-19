Angela Merkel’s political future is in the balance over the migrant crisis after her coalition partners issued a deadline over her open-door asylum policy.
Watch: Merkel in the mire as Europe's migration crisis spreads
Watch: Merkel in the mire as Europe's migration crisis spreads
The Chancellor is facing fierce opposition from her Interior Minister Horst Seehofer who is calling for the country’s borders to be closed to migrants who have an open asylum application in another EU member state.
Seehofer says he’ll wait until after this month's upcoming EU summit to tackle the topic again. Our correspondent in Berlin Jessica Saltz reports on the pressure now on Merkel to come up with a convincing and workable solution.
This as the latest figures for EU asylum applications show a decrease. European and World affairs journalist Stefan DeVries analyses the numbers.
The migration crisis will also be high on the agenda when the new Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meets for the first time with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Saturday.
Euronews correspondent Anelise Borges reports that Spanish authorities say nearly half of the 630 migrants rescued by the Aquarius humanitarian ship want to seek asylum in France.