Christo's first major outdoor artwork in UK floats on London lake
A 20-metre high sculpture of an ancient Egyptian tomb, made from 7,506 red, white and mauve barrels, has taken temporary residence amid the aquatic wildlife on a lake in London's Hyde Park.
The floating installation — featuring two vertical sides, two slanted sides and a flat top — was unveiled on Monday (June 18, 2018) by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Javacheff.
But the creative seemed reluctant to elaborate on the purpose of his project, instead, saying it was purely about enjoyment.
Work started in April to stack the 55-gallon barrels into their cut-off pyramid shape on a floating platform 40 meters long and 30 meters wide. Thirty-two anchors hold the structure in place.