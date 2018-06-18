Five people were injured in a shooting in Sweden's third biggest city Malmo on Monday, according to police, who said the incident was not terror-related.
Five injured in Sweden shooting; not terrorism-related
Police said they are working on identifying all of those injured in the shooting, adding that one had been hospitalised.
No motive for the shooting was given but police said "extensive investigation work" had begun as they called on anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
"There are no signs that this is terror-related," said police spokesman Fredrik Bratt. "It is probably a shooting between criminal individuals".