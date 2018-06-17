Nigeria Blast kills at least 31

BREAKING NEWS

An explosion has killed at least 31 people in Nigeria making it the largest such attach in several weeks.

People living near to the blast say it happened at about 8:30pm local time – in the Maiduguri area of the northeast state of Borno.

The region is blighted by the Islamist Boko Haram group who have created an Islamic caliphate in northeast Nigeria.

Boko Haram has killed more than 30,000 people and forced more than 2 million to flee their homes in the past 9 years.