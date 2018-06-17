Defending champions Germany take on Mexico today as they kick off the action in group F at the Luzhniki Stadium.
World Cup live coverage: Germany vs Mexico
Germany have started this year’s World Cup with many big names being left out of their 23-man squad, including the Premier League's young player of the year, Leroy Sane and Mario Götze who scored the winning goal against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final after 113 minutes.
Germany qualified for the tournament with a perfect record of 10 games played, 10 games won.
Mexico on the other hand only won six of their qualifying games but also finished top of their group.
Rafael Márquez, a household name in Mexico, is to feature in his fifth World Cup for Mexico — a feat that has only been achieved by three others before him.
