Fabulous Federer hits top form on comeback

Eleven weeks off might leave a professional tennis player rusty, but not Roger Federer, who has won the grass court tournament in Stuttgart, his 98th title, and is the World Number 1 again, toppling French Open champion Rafa Nadal when he got to the final.

The 36-year-old Swiss master won 6-4, 7-6 against Canada's Milos Raonic, setting himself up nicely for Halle, and then Wimbledon. He expressed delight at hitting top form on his comeback, so would bet against him winning again in London?

He has now gone 12 months and 16 matches unbeaten on grass. On Monday he begins his record-extending 310th week as the best in the world, but really, few can doubt he is the best of all time...unless that is Nadal himself.