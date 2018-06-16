While much of the world's attention is focused on the Aquarius, dozens of similar stories continue to play out across the Mediterranean. Often with tragic consequences.
At least four dead as hundreds more people rescued from Mediterranean
Spain's maritime rescue service said on Friday it picked up 471 people from more than 50 boats trying to cross from North Africa.
Four bodies were also retrieved from the sea.
Thick fog is complicating efforts to find three more boats believed to be east of the Straits of Gibraltar.
The United Nations says almost 800 people have died this year trying to make the perilous crossing.
A total of nine rescue boats, one helicopter and a plane from the European border agency, Frontex, took part in Friday's rescue operation.
More than 35,000 migrants have reached Europe this year with over 10 thousand arriving in Spain.