Pakistani Taliban leader Mullah Fazlullah has been killed by a US drone strike in neighbouring Afghanistan.
Would-be assassin of Malala meets his end in Afghanistan
Would-be assassin of Malala meets his end in Afghanistan
The US military confirmed the news following an announcement by the Afghan defence ministry, which added that two other militants had died alongside him.
Fazullah ordered the near-fatal shooting of 14-year-old womens' rights campaigner Malala Yousafzai in 2012,
Malala was evacuated to Britain for life-saving medical treatment before winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.