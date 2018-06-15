Male lawyers take to the streets in heels
Dozens of male lawyers in Chicago took to the city streets in high heels on Thursday.
About 20 men of The Chicago Bar Association's Young Lawyer's Section participated in the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event which is designed to raise awareness and encourage conversation to stop rape, sexual assault and gender violence.
The event was started in 2001. It is now a global movement, with "tens of thousands of men raising millions of dollars for local rape crisis centres, domestic violence shelters and other sexualised violence education, prevention and remediation programs," according to the event's website.