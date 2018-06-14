The start of the 2018 World Cup is only hours away and the excitement has reached fever pitch.
World Cup 2018 set to begin in Russia
Fans have arrived from ..... well just about everywhere....
Soccer chants in Manezh Square in Moscow fill the air in both Arabic and Spanish, as the Russian capital takes on a cosmopolitan flavour.
Performing at today's opening ceremony is British pop star Robbie Williams who yesterday was seen soaking up the atmosphere.
"It's great to be here, meet the people, get to know them, experience the culture. Every time I've been to Russia I've had a good time," enthused Robbie Williams .
A classical music concert was also held on the eve of the tournament - aptly named "Goal symphony" and was evidently enjoyed by yet more notables such as President Vladimir Putin who appears to looking forward to the football....