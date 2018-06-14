Watch: Man's 'pothole swim' paves way for town's new road after video goes viral

In a small town in southern Hungary, Kecel, one man found a new way to get the government's attention. Armed not with paperwork or petitions, but rather a humorous viral video, one man found an effective way to fix Kecel's pothole problem.

The man, who requested that Euronews not disclose his name, came up with the idea after a rainstorm had filled his street with deep trenches of muddy water on Saturday. He was soon after filmed going for a “swim” in the street, walking out in a bathrobe and swim goggles, warming up for the swim, undressing, and “butterfly”-styling his way across some 15 metres.

He told Hungary’s ATV Network that he had sustained minor injuries during the making of the video, including bruising his chest and abdomen areas.

Three days after the video was taken, which reached 1.3 million views and received 17,000 shares on Facebook at time of writing, workers showed up and began repairing the road. According to the swimmer, at least finally, something was happening.

The government reportedly lacks funding to fix all the roads in the area. Road workers told ATV it would take years before all the roads were repaired in the city.