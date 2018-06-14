There were celebratory scenes on the streets of Russia on Thursday, as fans danced and chanted their way into the opening day of the World Cup.
Watch: Fans dance their way into World Cup in Russia
Video footage sent in by Euronews viewers shows football fans from Iran, Argentina, Colombia, Saudi Arabia and Peru jumping and singing on the streets as they wave their national flags.
Thirty-two teams are competing for the World Cup title, with Brazil, France and Germany among the favourites to win.
Host Russia won the first match of the competition on Thursday, with a crushing 5-0 victory against Saudi Arabia.